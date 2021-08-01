Khabib Wishes he Had Mike Tyson’s Boxing Skills and Power: “I wish but not like him in boxing”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is regarded as one of the best MMA fighters ever, but even he wishes to possess the power of Mike Tyson. Once known as the “baddest man on the planet,” Nurmagomedov spoke with “Iron” Mike on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast.

As of now, their official episode has yet to air on Tyson’s platform. However, clips have surfaced between Tyson and Khabib with former UFC champion Henry Cejudo as Mike’s trusted sidekick.

Khabib Praises Mike Tyson

Khabib’s dominance was the topic of conversation for a good portion of the released clips. However, Nurmagomedov also took the time out to praise Tyson for his illustrious career and world-famous technique, accompanied by unreal power.

“Not like him [Mike Tyson]. I wish but not like him in boxing.” Khabib told a reporter when speaking about Tyson’s boxing skills and power.

Even in his retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov has won the ESPY award for best MMA fighter.

The ESPYs is an award show presented by ESPN to recognize athletes, coaches, and teams in the world of sports. The annual awards started back in 1993 and continue to expand their awards across different sports.

Staying Relevant while Retired

Although retired, Khabib is still heavily involved in the world of mixed martial arts. Fans can generally see him in the corner of upcoming Russian fighters, giving them advice that guides them to victory. But, he’s also kept his voice at the forefront of the sport by offering his opinions for big-time fights. Additionally, Nurmagomedov stays relevant in the world of MMA as a coach and mentor to up-and-comers.

Currently, it’s unknown the other topics that Tyson and Khabib spoke about during their episode. But, if it’s anything like Hotboxin’ episode of the past, Khabib will more than likely speak about his approach to life, his time in the octagon, and what it’s like grooming the next generation of Russian fighters.

As of now, there’s no official word on when the episode will debut.