Khabib Doesn’t Like Tony: “I Don’t Understand His Mind, Nothing Personal”

Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Not A Fan Of Tony Ferguson: “I Don’t Like Him”

Tony Ferguson is one of the toughest guys in the world of UFC. Dangerous striker, great grappler, and very powerful opponent. He is riding on a super-hot 12-win streak at the moment.

His last two matches were stopped because of an opponent’s nasty injuries. Pettis hurt his arm badly, while Cerrone’s eye was swollen due to Ferguson’s blows and the doctor didn’t let him continue.

The bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson was canceled four times, but the two are expected to share the cage in April 2020. We can only hope the match will take place this time.

Khabib’s father said the battle between “Eagle” and “El Cucuy” might be the most important fight in UFC history. Abdulmanap also praised Tony’s skill set.

Yet, Khabib Nurmagomedov has a lot of respect for Tony, but he doesn’t like the former interim 155-pound king because he is unable to understand his mind. (h/t RT.com)

“I don’t have nothing personal with him, you know? Tony is a great fighter. Honestly, I don’t like him personally. I don’t understand his mind, what is inside his head but I don’t need this. I don’t need this. I’m going to focus on the fight. When the cage closes I’m going to do my job like always.”

What are your thoughts on Khabib’s statement? Can Tony Ferguson snap Nurmagomedov’s perfect score if the two meet?