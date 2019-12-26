Khabib Nurmagomedov Labels Jon Jones Number One P4P Fighter In The World

Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Jon Jones Is Pound-For-Pound Best

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the best MMA fighters in the world, today. However, he has someone else in mind, when discussing who the best pound-for-pound fighter is.

Khabib is undefeated, in what is arguably the UFC’s toughest division, of lightweight. He holds two title defenses under his name, as well as wins over Conor McGregor and Dustin Porier. Although he still has what many consider to be his toughest test ahead of him, he has created a legacy of one of the sport’s best.

Despite this high level of success, Khabib does not consider himself to be the best fighter in the world. While doing a press conference in Russia, “The Eagle” was asked who he felt was number one on his P4P rankings. His answer was short and direct.

Q: "Who do you think is the best Pound for Pound fighter in UFC?" Khabib: "Jon Jones." pic.twitter.com/ZQfoC0nS9a — 🇷🇺 ➡️ 🇬🇧 (@MMARusContext) December 24, 2019

Khabib is not alone in putting Jon Jones as the number one best fighter in the UFC. Although the light heavyweight champ is certainly not without his controversies, he has achieved high levels of success in the Octagon. However, it is worth mentioning that Nurmagomedov, himself, is not far behind.

In order for Khabib Nurmagomedov to fully be considered in those discussions, he has to get a few more title defenses to his name. Nevertheless, a win over Tony Ferguson in April goes a long way towards swinging that debate in his favor. Time will tell, so long as the fight can finally happen.