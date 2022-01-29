Khabib To Meet With Dana White Following Eagle FC 44, Says It’s An ‘Honor’ To Learn From Him

Khabib Nurmagomedov is hoping to learn a thing or two about MMA promotion.

Eagle FC 44

While the fighter-turned-promoter is still new to the game, that’s not stopping him from putting on decent shows. Khabib would have a very successful turnout in his first event on American soil. Eagle FC 44 would do major viewership numbers on Friday night, even during the prelims.

We have some crazy numbers on live viewership right now on #FLXcast app @EagleOnFLX and it’s not even the main card @EagleFightClub — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 29, 2022

Nerves Kick In

Eagle FC featured the likes of Sergei Kharitonov, Ray Borg and former UFC champ Rashad Evans winning on the main card. The other fights on the card proved to be mostly exciting.

It so happens that before the card kicked off in Miami, promoter Khabib would have the same nerves as fighter Khabib. The Eagle FC co-owner would reveal his pre-fight emotions before the action took place.

“Today when I wake up I was nervous like I’m going to fight tonight,” Nurmagomedov said post-fight at Eagle FC 44. “I have same feeling today when I wake up. I realized I’m not going to fight, I have a fighting show. It was a very nervous day, but right now I’m happy.”

Learning From The Best

Following a successful U.S. debut for the promotion, the former UFC Lightweight Champion remains humble. He think there is plenty of room to grow.

While he did warn other promotions such as the UFC to ‘be careful’ around Eagle FC, Khabib will still seek help from UFC boss Dana White. He is looking to get some advice from the experienced promoter.

“[Promoting isn’t] easy, honestly,” Nurmagomedov added. “He’s right, Dana White. I’m going to have meeting next month in Vegas with him. I’m going to talk with him a lot about all this kind of stuff. I’m just beginning. How many years he have experience? He’s the best in the game and it’s a big honor for me to learn from him.”