Rashad Evans Dominates Gabriel Checco In Return To MMA – Eagle FC 44 Results (Highlights)

Rashad Evans has come out of retirement.

In his return fight, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion takes on top finisher Gabriel Checco. They meet in the co-main event of Eagle FC 44.

Round 1:

Gabriel Checco chops the legs of Rashad Evans with three leg kicks. Checco continues to land, adding some body kicks to his striking resume. Evans gets an excellent takedown of Checco entering the third minute of the fight.

Checco accepts the position, looking to get a submission off the former UFC Champ. However, Evans eases dominance on top. Evans rides Checco for the remainder of the round. Evans dominates.

Round 2:

Checco gets comfortable with his strikes. Unfortunately for him Evans goes for another takedown. He gets it successfully. Checco looks to get a leg lock from bottom. However, he doesn’t get it. Evans gains dominant position once again. Evans rides him out for the majority of the round.

In the last minute, Checco looks to go for another leg lock. Evans escapes the threat near the end of the round.

Round 3:

Evans gets another takedown of the submission specialist. Checco doesn’t give up on the leg lock. He has Evans in trouble once again but easily escapes the submission. Evans gets side control. Evans then gets control of the back and presses Checco into the cage.

Evans then transitions for some top control. Checco favors submission over position and goes for another leg lock. It’s no problem for Evans who defends and outwrestles Checco. Evans finishes the fight on top. What a dominant performance by the recently un-retired fighter.

Official result: Rashad Evans defeats Gabriel Checco via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out the highlights below:

Evans with the takedown early on the jiu-jitsu specialist!#EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/hGtnhYS3jD — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

Evans reverses the leg lock and now has Checco in a crucifix! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/HeY7lZFh8R — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

"Damn, is this really happening?"@SugaRashadEvans had a moment during his comeback fight at #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/VpFed0nLYr — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022