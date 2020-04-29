Kevin Lee to Get Knee Surgery On ACL, Expected to Be Out 6 Months

UFC Lightweight Kevin Lee will be using this downtime from the UFC wisely. By now, everyone knows that the promotion’s business has been put on halt due to the global virus sweeping the world. With nobody able to fight, it gives fighters the perfect time to heal from injuries and re-focus themselves. Which is why Kevin Lee is choosing to have knee surgery on his ACL that could keep him out of action for six months minimum.

Lee was submitted by Charles Oliveira in Round 3 of their fight in Brazil. After a hard loss at UFC Brasilia, Lee stated that he had a lot to think about in terms of his future. He made it clear that he plans on taking a long break from MMA that could last a few years.

Lee Speaks on Knee Surgery

However, now Lee has revealed that he will get surgery on his knee. Although he didn’t reveal the injury that prompted the surgery to happen. Nonetheless, the process could keep him out of action for a minimum of six months. He spoke to Luke Thomas about his decision.

“Was not even doing something that was totally out of the ordinary. I’m not going to say specifically how it happened because of insurance, you know? But it wasn’t something totally out of the ordinary,” said Lee. I think I may have been affected by this whole virus and s**t more than I think. For some reason, I’ve just been overly fatigued. My body ain’t been feeling great. “I zigged when I should have zagged. I heard a pop pretty loud, and the next day it swole up to the size of a balloon. Since then, I’ve just been unable to really move it much.”

Making a Recovery

Fans won’t be finding out exactly how the injury occurred anytime soon. At least not until Kevin chooses to reveal what happened. For now, best wishes and fast recovery for Lee throughout the rehabilitation process.