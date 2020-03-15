Kevin Lee Plans On Taking a Break that Could Last “A Few Years” After UFC Brasilia Loss

Kevin Lee Plans On Taking A Long Break After Loss

After a hard loss at UFC Brasilia, UFC lightweight Kevin Lee has a lot to think about in terms of his future. After the match, Lee made it clear that he plans on taking a long break from MMA that could last a few years.

At the official fight weigh-ins, Lee weighed in at 158.2lbs. The event marked the fourth time that Lee has missed weight in his professional career out of 24 fights. Piling onto the series of unfortunate events was the coronavirus global pandemic. Due to the virus, the entire UFC Brasilia show was held inside of an empty arena. Just the fighters, coaches, and UFC crew remained inside.

Oliveira vs Lee

Lee took on Charles Oliveira in the show’s main event. During the contest, he showed promise early on. Both men appeared sharp in the standup department and were showing good movement. However, Lee wasn’t the same in the match after Oliveira landed a powerful kick that stunned Lee.

From that point, Charles was able to submit Kevin via rear-naked choke 28 seconds into the third round. After suffering such a heartbreaking defeat, Lee spoke to the media and contemplated taking a long break away from the sport.

Lee Speaks on Plans to Take a Long Break

“I think lightweight’s still my home,” said Lee in reference to missing weight. “I’ve just got to fine-tune some things. But I’m going to take a long time,” Lee emphasized. “I kind of rushed into this fight. It will probably be a good minute before y’all see me again. “I think I’ve got to evaluate some things. I feel like my camp was great. My coaches told me all the right things to do. I abandoned it. It’s all on me on this one. It’s going to be maybe a few years or so.”

Making A Return

The decision to take a break immediately after a loss is one that fighters usually make. However, they normally get the itch to fight once again in a week’s time. As time passes, expect Lee to update everyone on his thoughts on the fight game. More than likely, Lee will be back in less than a few years.