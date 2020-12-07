Kevin Holland has been making waves with his impressive performances inside the UFC Octagon. Despite the fact that his next opponent, veteran Jacare Souza, has a high BJJ pedigree, Kevin is unconcerned about where their fight takes place.

Holland has been making waves in the UFC for a few reasons, not just his trash talk with Israel Adesanya. First and foremost, he has just been super active in 2020, racking up four straight wins in just this year alone. Yet it is also his impressive skill-set, which has led to his victories, that has been getting people’s attention. He has gone 7-2 in the middleweight division so far, and has finished the majority of those fights using his wrestling and grappling skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kevin holland (@trailblaze2top)

Kevin Holland Not Worried About Jacare’s BJJ

The next opponent for Kevin Holland is a longtime staple in the UFC’s middleweight division, Jacare Souza. The crafty vet has some of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu in the sport, competing in the ADCC and the BJJ World Cup. Despite these credentials, Kevin explained in a recent interview that he is not worried about Jacare’s ground game, and he just plans to beat the Brazilian wherever the fight takes place.

“I don’t care where the fight goes,” Holland explained. “Where the fight starts is where I’m going to try to keep it for the most part, but if it goes somewhere else we’ll take what the defense gives us. If we gotta go to the ground, we gotta go to the ground I’m cool with that. Some people say don’t do it, I say it’s perfectly fine. “It’s a hitman thing right now,” Holland continued. “My job is to wack him. I’m going to wack him. I don’t care if we’re on the ground or on the feet. I don’t care where we are, I’m going to wack him. It can go anywhere. A fight’s a fight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kevin holland (@trailblaze2top)

Predicting The Fight

Obviously Kevin Holland thinks that he will win the fight with Jacare. That being said, he is a little hesitant to offer an outright prediction. However he does have a unique way of looking at it that he hopes to spread to others.

“I’m not going to give you guys a prediction,” Holland said. “But look, think about it like this. What happens when the greatest alligator catcher in the world goes up against the greatest alligator in the world? We’ll f–king see. Let’s do it, let’s have a good time. Tune in December 12th, if I put my hands on him, and then I slap him in a submission, I’m a legend too. So let’s just see.”

How do you think Kevin Holland will do when he takes on Jacare Souza at UFC 256?