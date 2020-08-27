It is no secret that the UFC is a rather brutal and savage organization if they do not get their way. Kevin Croom experienced this first hand, when he got cut from the UFC in record time.

With a professional record of 21-12, Croom was a longtime veteran of mixed martial arts. While he has not competed inside the UFC’s Octagon at this time, he has fought nearly everywhere else, from Bellator, to Titan FC, CES MMA, LFA and more. While he has had highs and lows, he has also faced off against a couple of impressive names, including a loss to interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje, and “Krazy Horse,” Charles Bennett.

Kevin Croom Gets Signed Then Cut By The UFC

After a long and hard career as a cage fighter, Kevin Croom finally got his chance in the world’s premier organization. He was offered a fight with TUF veteran Alex Cacares, on short notice. However he explained on his social media that, after events apparently beyond his control, he was unable to make it to the fight. Therefore, just a day after signing his bout agreement, he was cut by the UFC.

“This week has been crazy and it’s only Wednesday!” Croom said. “I got signed by the UFC flew to Vegas. Due to things Completely out of my control, I am not fighting. I got signed and cut in 24 hours! But that doesn’t really change anything. I’m one step closer to my goal. I got signed!! I’ve been waiting forever for that. I made it and I will make it again!! Thank you everyone for your support it’s been overwhelming!! This s–t is just postponed!!! be back!!!”

Obviously this must have been incredibly gut wrenching for the 33-year Kevin Croom. The good news is, he does not seem to be taking the news too hard, rolling with the punches so to speak. Hopefully he will be able to sort out whatever prevented him from fighting Alex Cacares, and get another chance to fight in the UFC. Regardless, this is easily the fastest turnaround in UFC history.