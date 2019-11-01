Kelvin Gastelum Under Fire For “Leaning On Coach” To Make Weight!

By
Vladimir Vlad
-
Kelvin Gastelum
Instagram: @Chisanga_Malata Twitter

Did Kelvin Gastelum Really Lean On His Coach To Pass The Scale?!

Kelvin Gastelum is set to meet Darren Till tomorrow night (Saturday, November 2, 2019) in the co-main event of UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden, New York, New York.

But his weigh-in was… well, at least suspicious. Did he really flout the rules during Friday’s official weigh-ins? Maybe NYSAC officials did a bad job, look at the video below and judge on your own. Oh, he weighed 184 lbs, which is 2 pounds under the limit!

NYSAC, shame on you! I mean, common, an elbow on coach’s shoulder while the Official was checking his weight!?

British journalist Chisanga Malata filmed a very controversial photo. Elbow-gate? Cheating in front of the cameras?!

Well, who knows, maybe Kelvin Gastelum didn’t benefit from the shoulder roll at all. Greg Hardy’s decision win over Ben Sosoli was overturned to no contest despite he asked for the permission.

What do you think, did Kelvin break the rules?

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here