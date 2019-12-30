Kayla Harrison Claims She’s Probably ‘Highest-Paid Female Fighter In MMA’

Harrison — Highest-Paid Female Fighter?

Most fighters aim to compete in the UFC or Bellator, especially for the paychecks. However, Kayla Harrison is more than happy competing in PFL.

Harrison — who is virtually the face of the organization — competes in a rematch against Larissa Pacheco at the PFL Finals on December 31. The winner not only wins the women’s lightweight final, but also takes home a $1 million prize.

But even without that incentive, Harrison is more than being taken care of by the promotion. So much so that she believes she’s the highest-paid female fighter in the entire sport.

“They take such good care of me. I’m probably the highest-paid female fighter in MMA right now,” Harrison told MMA Fighting. “I just can’t believe it’s my life sometimes. It’s a no brainer for me. I get to fight for a company that I believe in. My destiny is in my hands. I’m getting paid a ridiculous amount of money and I still get to grow as a fighter. My life could not have worked out better. “It’s really good for the sport. It’s good to have competition. It’s healthy to have growth. My life could not have worked out better.”

Gender gap in pay is a common issue in today’s world but fighters like Harrison, Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg prove that the female fighters can also earn as much or outearn their male competition at least in mixed martial arts. And Harrison believes that’s only good for the sport.

“It’s humbling,” Harrison added. “I believe that this is still a male-dominated sport but the fact that women can make more or the same as male fighters it’s awesome. It’s really good for MMA. It’s really good for the female empowerment movement. “I couldn’t be happier with where I’m at, the company I’m with and what I’m doing. I’m excited.”

Harrison has exclusively fought for PFL during her MMA career and is currently 6-0.