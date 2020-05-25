Kamaru Usman Thinks He Can ‘Shag’ Conor McGregor If He Wanted To

Kamaru Usman Says He Can Have His Way With Conor McGregor

Some rumors have been floating around that Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor could be fighting each other soon. However the welterweight champion does not think this would go well for the Irishman.

Following his win over Colby Covington, it was expected that Usman would likely face off against BMF champ Jorge Masvidal. However “Gamebred” recently referenced a potential rematch with Nate Diaz, the man he beat to win the BMF title. As a result, Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz decided to suggest a potential Conor McGregor fight for his client, which sparked these rumors.

It looks like #1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now . Good for him @TheNotoriousMMA hey you want a title shot ? Come to daddy @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps 😂 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 24, 2020

However Kamaru Usman is not that interested in the bout, not because he thinks it will be a hard fight. As he explained on Twitter, he feels that this would be an easy matchup. In fact, he went as far as to say he could have his way with McGregor, and could do as he wishes with the Irishman.

I really don’t understand why you all want this man DEAD!!! I’d shag him in there if I wanted and he’d “DO NOTHIN” FOH 😒 pic.twitter.com/PvawNvX3Ru — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 25, 2020

As far as “shagging” Conor McGregor goes, that seems a little far fetched. However given the size difference, as well as the wrestling skills Kamaru Usman has, there is no denying that this is far from a good stylistic matchup for McGregor. Time will tell if the UFC actually decides to pair these two up.