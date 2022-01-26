Kamaru Usman On Jan Blachowicz: “I Think I Would Beat Him”

Kamaru Usman isn’t only interested in moving up to the middleweight division. He’s had his eyes on moving up to light heavyweight before.

Moving On Up

It might be crazy to think that the UFC Welterweight Champion is considering a crossover into another weight class. But, when you’re ‘lapping’ contenders in the division by beating them twice, why not?

Usman has thought about a move to 185lbs, however there’s a big problem with that: Israel Adesanya. The middleweight king is a good friend of Usman. So naturally, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ isn’t daydreaming about a fight with his fellow African champion especially if he’s on the throne.

Usman Wants To Take On ‘Polish Power’

With middleweight out of the question (that is until Adesanya is no longer the champion), Usman has considered fighting in another weight class altogether. 205 has been on his mind for quite some time. This would come as a result of Jan Blachowicz beating Adesanya back at UFC 259.

It looks like Usman had expressed interest in avenging his friend’s loss, despite a vast size difference. He wanted to fight Blachowicz back when he had his light heavyweight strap. He would lose his title to Glover Teixeira in October.

“I was going to skip Israel and go fight Jan at 205 [pounds],” Usman told GQ.

What’s The Reason?

Why? The answer is simple for the #1 PFP fighter in the world. He wants to prove himself. Anytime, anywhere and in this case, any weight.

“Because I’m pound-for-pound, I want to prove it. No matter what weight it is, I thought he was a really good matchup for me.”

It’d be hard to argue how it’s a good matchup for Usman against the towering Polish powerhouse that is Jan Blachowicz. However in this case, you gotta give it up to Kamaru Usman for his championship-level confidence.