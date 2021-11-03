Kamaru Usman Reveals Price Tag For Israel Adesanya Fight

Everybody loves a good old fashioned champ vs champ fight.

Battle Of Kings

When you have two champions as dominant as Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman, clearing out their divisions, beating contenders twice, it’s not hard not to consider that as a dream fight. It’s an unstoppable force versus an immovable object.

The battle between Nigerian kings is simply something the fans would pay to see.

Bonds

However, there is one roadblock preventing this fantasy fight from happening: friendship. Usman and Adesanya have amassed a great brotherhood in their UFC title reigns. The two always support each other in their fights and they have always been hesitant when asked about fighting each other.

Usman has stated in the past that he wants to move up and win middleweight gold, but wouldn’t dare trying if it was against his friend Adesanya. The commitment is real and Usman wouldn’t attempt for champ-champ status unless somebody else was wearing the crown.

The Price Tag

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ shared the same sentiment about fighting Adesanya in a recent interview. However, if the UFC were to make the super-fight ‘worth his while’, it could very well be a possibility.

“Adesanya is my guy.” Usman told Max Kellerman on ‘Just In’. “That’s something we have to discuss.” “There’s a difference between fighting and competing. If me and him decided we want to compete (against each other) and the UFC is throwing a hundred million dollars at us, then we’ll make it happen.”