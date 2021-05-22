Kamaru Usman States That Conor McGregor Is “Just A Regular Fighter”

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, has spoken out about how his level of respect for the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor has fallen over the past few years.

Usman is coming off a recent knockout stoppage over Jorge Masvidal in his fourth UFC welterweight title defence. Following that victory, McGregor could be seen calling out the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ on social media, stating the the 170lb champ was stealing his techniques.

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. pic.twitter.com/FEQgj9AsAy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

Usman States That McGregor Is Just A Regular Fighter Now

However, in a recent interview on ESPN MMA, Usman addressed the idea of potentially facing McGrgeor. And whilst the matchup does appeal to him, he does not believe McGregor would actually take the fight. He stated that:

“He does more talking now than he does fighting.. If he wants to fight me, he knows where to find me, he can call me and we’ll make that fight happen.”

Usman went on to state that McGregor is no longer the fighter he once was, and thus does bring the same level of excitement into his fights. Usman now believes that McGregor is on the same level as any other fighter contracted by the UFC. He stated the following:

“He’s not the champion Conor McGregor. He’s not the double champion, he’s not that guy anymore.. The old Conor, the hungry conor, that was the fighter that fighters respected. Not that we don’t respect him at all, he’s still a UFC fighter. But he’s just a regular fighter.”

Kamaru Usman believes Conor McGregor is "just a regular fighter" now. (via @ahoraonuncaespn) pic.twitter.com/OeZem8THYg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 22, 2021

Usman Believes He’s the Best pound for pound fighter

“I think you’re correct.” When the host called Usman best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. “Majority of the world especially ESPN and those that really know sports are correct as well as they believe that I am the pound-for-pound champion and best fighter in the world.” “Now let’s not forget and this is no disrespect at all, Jon Jones body of work total yes I personally I’m fan of the sport, I believe he’s the best pound for pound. But I am not done yet, I still have lot of room to go a lot of fighting to do but right now in the present time because I am active, I am fighting, Jon is not. I believe I am the pound for pound fighter on the planet right now.”

Running Through All the Contenders In 170 Division

“I am not just good, I am the best, I’m better than everybody,” Usman said. “But the only thing the only way to improve on that is to show them that not only am I so much better than everybody. I am gonna come back around and become worse than I did the first time and that’s what I am starting to do now.”

Usman On Jake Paul

“I think that’s a guy I can go out and knock out quickly and make it home for dinner.”

Conor McGregor is set to face off against Dustin Poirier next, in a trilogy bout that will take place on a UFC PPV event in July. Kamaru Usman’s next opponent has not yet been announced, although the five-round right between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards at UFC 263 may well give some indication as to who it will be.