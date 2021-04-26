Conor McGregor Accuses Kamaru Usman Of ‘Copying My Shots,’ Usman And Justin Gaethje Fire Back

The entirety of the MMA world was buzzing after Kamaru Usman’s stunning knockout over Jorge Masvidal. That included Conor McGregor, who started a back and forth with the welterweight champ that even got the attention of Justin Gaethje.

Ahead of his UFC 261 title defense against Masvidal, Usman discussed the slight beef that he had with McGregor. Whenever he was asked about the Irishman, he reiterated that he offered Conor a title shot, but that he refused to take it.

Kamaru then went into Saturday night with a chip on his shoulder to prove his improvements as a fighter. He did just that too, knocking out Jorge in the second round, being the first to do so inside the UFC.

Kamaru Usman And Conor McGregor Trade Barbs

Following the results of Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2, Conor McGregor was quite active on social media. This led to a savage back and forth between he and the welterweight champ.

It all started with a few posts to Twitter from the Irishman, where he accused Kamaru of copying his fighting style. He also claimed that he could move to 170lb by the end of the year, and capture the title from Usman.

“Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon,” McGregor wrote before adding: “I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha “cos any one of these fools can get it” – usman “

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. pic.twitter.com/FEQgj9AsAy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha “cos any one of these fools can get it” – usman 😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

This prompted a response from Usman, who returned fire at Conor McGregor for saying he would move up. He told Conor that if he were to move up to 170, he would leave with a knockout loss on his resume.

“Except when I touch you at 170, they go out. They don’t even go out at 155 anymore for you. I finish people. You get finished,” Usman wrote.

Except when I touch you at 170, they go out. They don’t even go out at 155 anymore for you. I finish people. You get finished. https://t.co/URd8wTHvyZ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 26, 2021

In response, McGregor hinted at steroid use, and reminded Usman that his last fight at 170 was over in less than a minute, as that was the division where he faced Donald Cerrone. Kamaru returned with a reminder of his own, again pointing out that he offered to fight Conor, but that the former champ-champ turned it down.

“Relax there, carbuncles. You big spotty back pox. You were ringside last time I fought at 170. 40 seconds is all it took. Why did you reschedule Burns fight ? What was the reason, that was never given to the public, why that already signed fight was then rescheduled?” McGregor wrote before Usman replied: “I offered you the fight and you went missing. Let’s stay humble young man. I already took your pride. Don’t make me take your whiskey too “

I offered you the fight and you went missing. Let’s stay humble young man. I already took your pride. Don’t make me take your whiskey too 😉 https://t.co/pHjquMBEuv — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 26, 2021

This was essentially where Kamaru Usman checked out on the discussion, but Conor McGregor did not stop there. He then proceeded to send out a pair of Tweets where he accused Usman of being on steroids.

“Never in all my time in this business, which is long before all of these f—king bums, have I ever seen a signed fight get rescheduled with no reason given whatsoever. So said fighter can recover from ‘undisclosed injuries’. Excuse me what? The fight is signed/sealed/tix sold,” McGregor wrote. “F—k these juice heads anyway, I don’t give a bollox. I’m just calling it as it is. I’ve the biggest balls in Ireland with two lump hammers attached to me elbows. Send me in and I’ll pop that big pimple. Get 3 belts to go with my 3 commas.

Never in all my time in this business, which is long before all of these fucking bums, have I ever seen a signed fight get rescheduled with no reason given whatsoever. So said fighter can recover from “undisclosed injuries”. Excuse me what? The fight is signed/sealed/tix sold. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 26, 2021

Fuck these juice heads anyway, I don’t give a bollox. I’m just calling it as it is. I’ve the biggest balls in Ireland with two lump hammers attached to me elbows. Send me in and I’ll pop that big pimple.

Get 3 belts to go with my 3 commas. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 26, 2021

Justin Gaethje Gets Involved

This rivalry between Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman was not without its fair share of innocent casualties. This time around, the bystander who caught some shrapnel was former interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje saw the initial Tweet from Conor, calling Usman out for supposedly stealing his super secret move of pulling down a fighter’s lead hand to fire a straight. Justin decided to post in the comments, explaining what would happen if Conor fought Usman.

“Dooooo it. All bark @USMAN84kg will f—king kill you. At least you will get knocked out when your the mean McNuggets “

Dooooo it. All bark @USMAN84kg will fucking kill you. At least you will get knocked out when your the mean McNuggets 😂 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) April 25, 2021

While McGregor did not directly respond to this Tweet, he did share an old picture of Gaethje posing with him from many years ago. He then mocked the lightweight contender for being a fanboy at the time.

“Wtf guys one of the fan pages put this up. I didn’t know I ever took a pic with this dweeb. Back when I was tearing up the 145 division I didn’t even know who the f—k this gack eye even was. I’m at this game years man. Concrete block hands. Gack eye and el cockeye – Two 155 bums”

Wtf guys one of the fan pages put this up. I didn’t know I ever took a pic with this dweeb. Back when I was tearing up the 145 division I didn’t even know who the fuck this gack eye even was. I’m at this game years man. Concrete block hands. Gack eye and el cockeye – Two 155 bums pic.twitter.com/PKApljE1e2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

Who do you think got the better of these exchanges between Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman, and Justin Gaethje? Do you want to see the Irishman fight for the welterweight title?