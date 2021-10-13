Justin Gaethje Hopes To Break Michael Chandler ‘As Violently As Possible’

Justin Gaethje aims to give Michael Chandler a violent thrashing.

Gaethje and Chandler will mix it up in a pivotal lightweight scrap at UFC 268. The action will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 6. Both men are coming off losses in UFC Lightweight Title matches.

Justin Gaethje Prepares For Violent Meeting With Michael Chandler

During a chat with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Gaethje said that there’s a reason why most of his fights are considered to be among the most violent in any division.

“There’s only one common denominator in every single one of those fights and that’s myself. So, it is what it is. That’s how I fight, this fight will be just the same. I’m gonna go out there and try to break this dude as fast as possible, as violently as possible obviously. Most violent man, all that bullsh*t it doesn’t matter. I’m 22-3 with 19 knockouts, which one of those dudes can say that? Which one of those dudes can say they got nine bonuses in their first seven fights? Not one of them. The common denominator is gonna be me every single time.”

What’s The Motivation For Justin Gaethje?

When asked about his biggest motivation following a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje said the following.

“The loss is the biggest motivator. For a competitor to lose is detrimental. That’s why I’m gonna be in such great shape this camp because I got back that week and jumped straight on the Airdyne. Told my coach I had to do something more. I had to keep pushing it so yeah, that loss is a huge factor for people like me to go in there and prove myself right. You go in there with doubts, confidence is the ultimate factor. So, I have to work day in and day out to remind myself that I’ve been working my whole life towards this one goal and I would be a fool to not give everything at this moment.”

Gaethje and Chandler are two of the most exciting 155-pounders today. Both men have won world titles in other promotions and Gaethje has held interim UFC gold. With that said, both men are in search of capturing the undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship.