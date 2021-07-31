Report: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler Verbally Agreed For UFC 268

It’s taken a while, but it looks like we’re finally going to witness Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler.

That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reported Friday that both sides have verbally agreed to a matchup at the upcoming UFC 268 pay-per-view event with the contracts just needing to be signed.

Although there is no official date or venue for the event — which is notably headlined by a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington — the expectation is that it will take place November 6 in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“Ohhhh boy. Here we go, folks. Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje). Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). Verbally agreed, per sources. UFC 268 PPV. No official date or venue for that PPV just yet, but the target is Nov. 6, Madison Square Garden.”

Gaethje, Chandler Looking To Bounce Back From Title Defeats

Both fighters are coming off lightweight title defeats.

Gaethje suffered a second-round submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov when they met at UFC 259 back in October last year.

Chandler, meanwhile, suffered a second-round TKO defeat to current champion Charles Oliveira in their vacant lightweight title fight at UFC 262 in May.

A fight between the pair has been called for by media and fans alike ever since Chandler joined the promotion last year, and given their fan-friendly styles and knockout power, it should be an explosive affair.