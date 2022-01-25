Justin Gaethje Somehow Thinks His Fight With Michael Chandler Was ‘Boring’

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler earned “Fight of the Night” honors but “The Highlight” didn’t think it was an exciting fight.

Gaethje and Chandler did battle on the main card of UFC 268. The action was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City back in Nov. 2021. After three rounds of violence, Gaethje was the one who emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

The general consensus was that the bout was one fight fans won’t soon forget and plenty of praise was given to both Gaethje and Chandler. With that said, Gaethje wasn’t exactly thrilled with how things played out despite the win.

Boring?

Justin Gaethje recently spoke to BT Sport and he expressed his belief that the fight with Chandler wasn’t exactly the thrill ride that everyone else thought it was (via BJPenn.com).

“To be completely honest with you, I felt like that was kind of a boring fight when I was in there. Yeah, it just makes no sense. It’s the first time I’ve ever wanted to win more than to knock somebody out. So, yeah, it was not good, I didn’t like it. I wanna go back to just wanting to hurt somebody and finish them – but now that I’ve won, got my title shot, I can go back to how it should be.”

Gaethje appears to be in prime position to challenge for the UFC Lightweight Championship. Charles Oliveira is the reigning 155-pound champion. UFC President Dana White has said that Gaethje is likely next in line for Oliveira’s gold.

“The Highlight” has never been known to run away from chaos. He told BT Sport that he hopes to challenge Oliveira for the championship in Brazil.