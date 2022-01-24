Justin Gaethje Calls Conor McGregor ‘Irrelevant,’ Wants Charles Oliveira In Brazil

Justin Gaethje has no time for the Conor McGregor hoopla and is solely focused on Charles Oliveira.

It is all but confirmed at this point that Gaethje will be getting the next crack at the UFC Lightweight Championship. UFC President Dana White has vouched for Gaethje and has said he’s likely going to get another 155-pound title opportunity.

Justin Gaethje Dismisses Conor McGregor Wild Card

Justin Gaethje spoke to BT Sport and was asked if he was worried about Conor McGregor possibly recovering in time to jump the line. “The Highlight” doesn’t sound too concerned.

“I don’t know, I don’t even want to talk about it. The only reason why it’s almost [an issue] is because you guys keep asking about it, you guys keep talking about it. You’re really just doing your job and it’s just to create a story. He’s irrelevant right now. He’s got a broken leg and with that question, you have to question the integrity. You as a journalist have to stand behind it and you know that it should never happen and you should do everything to keep it from happening.”

McGregor suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier back in July 2021. He underwent successful surgery and has been bulking up before returning to full contact training.

Gaethje vs. Oliveira In Brazil?

Gaethje then made it clear that if he’s gonna challenge “do Bronx,” he wants to do it in enemy territory.

“There’s a card in Brazil May 7th. I wanna fight the Brazilian champion in Brazil. I want the chaos.”

Gaethje has gone 5-1 in his last six outings. He was last seen inside the Octagon back in November 2021. He did battle with Michael Chandler inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Gaethje won the bout via unanimous decision and earned “Fight of the Night” honors.