Juliana Velasquez Edges Denise Kielholtz, Retains Flyweight Title – Bellator 262 Results (Highlights)

The new champ Juliana Velasquez defends her title against kickboxing champion Denise Kielholtz in the headliner of Bellator 262 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Kielholtz having gold in professional kickboxing, Velasquez would stand her ground on the feet. She was in for a real test taking the challenger in her own discipline.

Kielholtz would pour the pressure on for 5 seemingly non-stop rounds. Velasquez wouldn’t be fazed by the approach, although experiencing early adversity. The Brazilian champion would sharp-shoot and maintain her distance across the battle.

Kielholtz would add up her numbers, outlanding Velasquez throughout the title fight, but the judges would not see it for the challenger. In a very close decision that could be argued either way, Velasquez had apparently done enough to retain her title.

Official result: Juliana Velasquez defeats Denise Kielholtz via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

