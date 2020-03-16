Josh Thomson: Cyborg Is Women’s GOAT, Would ‘Dismantle’ Nunes In A Rematch

Josh Thomson Says Cris Cyborg Is Female GOAT, Despite Loss To Amanda Nunes

In the minds of many, Amanda Nunes may have surprised Cris Cyborg as greatest female fighter of all time, but not Josh Thomson. In fact, he believes that things would go very differently if they fought again.

Thomson is a retired MMA fighter, who fought in the lightweight division of Strikeforce, and the UFC, before retiring in Bellator earlier this year. Since then, he has become something of a brand ambassador for the company, working as an analyst. Additionally, he hosts the Weighing In podcast, alongside Big John McCarthy, where they share a ton of his opinions on various things in the sport.

Thomson was recently sharing his opinion of the female side of MMA, when he said something of note. According to a tweet from Bellator MMA News, Josh was speaking in reference to Cris Cyborg, who was at one time considered to be the greatest female fighter of all time. Despite the fact she lost the title to Amanda Nunes, who has since taken that moniker, Josh feels her status should not have changed. Moreover, he apparently feels that a rematch between the two would end very differently.

Josh Thomson: “I don’t understand how people can say after one loss that you are not the GOAT of women’s MMA. Cris Cyborg is hands down the best women’s MMA fighter I’ve ever seen.”

Josh Thomson: “If they fought again, I think Cris just dismantles Amanda.”

Although it is believed that Thomson said this on an episode of the aforementioned Weighing In podcast, no source was specifically provided.

Honestly, this is not an awful opinion for Thomson to have, considering the insane streak Cyborg went on. On the other hand, Nunes has put together a solid streak as well. Moreover, considering the list of names Nunes has beaten in that streak (literally every other female champion the UFC has had), the argument does tend to swing in her favor.

Do you agree with Josh Thomson that Cris Cyborg is the female GOAT? Or should it be Amanda Nunes?