Jose Aldo Grateful For ‘Great Champion’ Conor McGregor Defending His Weight Cut

Jose Aldo Expresses Appreciation For Conor McGregor’s Kind Words

Jose Aldo cutting to 135lb has concerned several people. However Conor McGregor did not seem to think there was an issue, which made Jose happy.

Aldo has had a bit of a tough go of things at featherweight since losing his title. As a result, he made the decision to switch weight classes. Yet, instead of moving up, he has decided to go down in weight to face Marlon Moraes.

Considering Aldo notoriously had a tough time making the 145lb limit, there has been concern about his ability to drop the extra ten pounds. Furthermore, when pictures emerged of a very skinny Jose, those concerns doubled. However someone who was not worried, is the person who took his belt, Conor McGregor. In fact, he was actually quite kind.

Jose Aldo heard these comments and was very grateful. Aaron Bronsteter asked him about McGregor’s comments, leading up to UFC 245. He returned the kind sentiment, with an appreciation for his former foe.

“Of course I took it to heart,” Aldo said when asked about McGregor’s kind WORDS. “the great champions know what type of sacrifice it takes for us to achieve things. The other people, the other fighters, they can only dream of this. So it means a lot to me that it comes from him. He is a champion in two-weight classes. He knows the sacrifices that I’ve had to make and I really take the COMPLIMENT, the comment to heart.”

It is nice to see Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor put their beef to rest in a civil way like this. Hopefully they are right about the move the 135, and nothing bad happens.

