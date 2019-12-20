Jorge Masvidal Says Conor McGregor Is A BMF, Wants To Whoop His Ass

Jorge Masvidal says he’ll rearrange Conor McGregor’s face for a nice check

The inaugural BMF champion Jorge Masvidal is eyeing up Irish superstar Conor McGregor for his first title defence. The Cuban-American welterweight claimed the title by forcing a doctors stoppage in his fight against Nate Diaz earlier this year.

He’ll now be hoping McGregor can overcome potential ring rust when he returns to fighting against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on Jan 18. It’ll be the first time ‘Notroious’ has fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018.

In an interview with Barstool Sports, Masvidal heaped praise on McGregor but don’t get it twisted he still wants to give him an ass whooping.

“I wanna rearrange his face. I wouldn’t mind. I wouldn’t mind collecting a nice check and whooping his ass. Because that’s a bad motherf*cker, you know? Take nothing away from the man he’s got two belts at 145lbs and 155lbs. Not easy weights to win at. Both times he won the belt it was just unquestionable. There was no opposition, no fighting really. It was just he went in and did what he did and came home with the belt. So I would definitely like to fight him man”

As well as talking about what’s next, ‘Street Jesus’ took the time to talk about what gets him up for a fight. And despite what some may think its not really got anything to do with animosity.

“Hate doesn’t really motivate me. What motivates me, gets me to train a little bit harder a lot of the time is if…I’m fighting somebody I like, like Nate. Not that I liked him, but I respect his skills. I know the reason why I respect him is because he beats up on world class individuals. He beats up fighters but he’s not going to do it to me. So that alone is enough motivation.”

Whatever he’s doing is working. Three straight KO wins have him as the prime candidate for 2019’s fighter of the year and he is now one of the sports biggest stars heading into 2020.