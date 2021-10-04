Jorge Masvidal Has Had Enough: UFC, ‘Give Me A F*cking Deadline’

Jorge Masvidal has grown tired of waiting.

Masvidal is looking for a fight. He has been itching to rebound from his brutal knockout loss to UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman back in April. “Gamebred” wants a fall return but he’s yet to receive word from the UFC on his next opponent.

During an appearance on the MMA Uncensored podcast, Masvidal said that the UFC is dragging its heels when it comes to booking him for another fight (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I already told them give me a f*cking deadline before I go full blast takeover,” Masvidal said. “Like one of those bad governments when they get flipped and stuff. I need a fight, Hunter! “Make sure the clickbaiters put ‘Masvidal demands fight soon’ and then under put Hunter [Campbell]. They’ll know what I mean.”

Masvidal then took aim at Leon Edwards. He claims Edwards wants no part of him inside the Octagon.

“That guy is such a talking f*cking machine,” Masvidal said about Edwards. “Cause the contract’s in front of his face, he’s said no like two or three times already. We’re already moving on. We’re not gonna saying names or nothing. I do a lot of this when it comes to contracts. It’s either yes or no when a contract gets put in front of me. “Who is the highest ranked guy with the most money I can make, that’s who I’m going with. Leon was talking about I turned down the fight. No, you f*cking moron of a person. I fought for the belt twice. Why would I fight you? Who the f*ck are you again? Now I got some spare time, I’ll beat this guy’s f*cking teeth in but he’s nowhere to be found. So we might have to move on cause he’s a coward.”

Back in 2019, Jorge Masvidal and Edwards had an incident backstage following a UFC London event. After some words were exchanged, Masvidal approached Edwards and punched him, causing a cut under his eye.