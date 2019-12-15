Jorge Masvidal Fired Shots At Colby Covington Following UFC 245 Loss

Jorge Masvidal Got No Chills Questions Covington’s Manhood

BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington used to be best of friends. Things aren’t the same when Masvidal picked up back to back wins over Ben Askren and Darren Till and landed in the eyes of Covington after he took an offer of Kamaru Usman’s title fight at UFC 244.

UFC couldn’t get on terms with Covington for Usman’s title fight, so they shifted gears and ask Masvidal to take the position. That’s when ‘Chaos’ unleashed on Masvidal.

Things got more heated when Masvidal branded Covington a ‘street judas’ ahead of Usman’s title fight.

Masvidal took to twitter and added more spice to there brewing rivalry by issuing a jaw-dropping dig at Covington following UFC 245 loss.

They say never kick a man when he is down but you not a man. Should’ve paid my coach, it’s cheaper than getting your jaw wired shut #thecrucifixation — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 15, 2019

Covington indeed broke his jaw during his fight with Usman last night and told his corner during the third and fourth rounds.

For those who missed it here’s the Kamaru Usman punch that broke Colby Covington’s jaw #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/Y7KXVshdHC — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) December 15, 2019

The beef between two makes things harder for them to train under American Top Team even there coaches ensure they dont face each other.