Jorge Masvidal Claims He Was Invited To Visit White House By USA President

BMF Belt Winner Jorge Masvidal Says Donald Trump Invited Him To White House

Donald Trump is an avid MMA fan. He was present at the UFC 244 main card, where Jorge Masvidal battered Nate Diaz in the main event of the evening, which led to the doctor’s stoppage after an amazing 15 minutes.

Jorge Masvidal talked to Yahoo! Sports’ journalist Kevin Iole, where he said the USA president has invited him to the White House. (h/t South China Morning Post)

“So we don’t know the dates yet, we don’t know when it is, but I did get that and that’s an honor, no matter what your political views are, that’s the president of this country.”

Colby Covington has already visited the USA president after winning the interim Welterweight belt with UFC boss Dana White, so Jorge Masvidal will not be the first UFC star in the White House.

Yet, it might lead to beef with “Chaos”, because “Gamebred” says he got an invitation, while Colby was begging.

“He begged to go to the White House. I got an invite. He begged [UFC president] Dana White, he begged [ATT owner] Dan Lambert.” “Dan Lambert called his Skull and Bones [Society] brothers and made it happen. Mr Trump invited me because he saw what a bad motherf**ker I am. So there’s a huge difference between [Covington and I].”

Colby Covington headlines UFC 245, where he squares off against the first African UFC champion Kamaru Usman. Masvidal is probably the next in line for a title shot, so if Colby dethrones Kamaru, there might be a lot of pre-fight trash talk. Especially if Jorge steps inside the White House.