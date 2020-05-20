Jon Jones Listed as Slight Underdog in Initial Betting Lines Against Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou Betting Lines has “Bones” As An Underdog

Each passing day, fight fans are getting closer to Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones in the UFC heavyweight division. At first, it seemed like Jon would never make the leap into the heaviest division that the promotion has. However, the idea of the fight seems like it’s becoming closer to being a reality. Recently, even the online sportsbooks have opened betting lines on the fight. According to the initial betting lines, Ngannou is the favorite to defeat underdog Jon Jones by a very small margin.

Fight Odds of Jones vs Ngannou Showing Jon as Underdog

Recently, Jones and Ngannou have ramped up the promotion of the potential fight on social media. Since Jon has essentially shredded through various generations of light heavyweights, now seems like the right time to make the jump to heavyweight. So naturally, fans are ready for Jones to make an appearance in the UFC’s heavyweight division. And with him and Ngannou beefing, it’s possible that it will happen.

Plenty of betting sites have already opened up their starting lines on the potential fight. Which, is sort of insane that people are already wagering on the idea that the fight will happen. Even at this stage of the game, a portion of fans is very skeptical that Jon will actually make the change to the heavyweight division.

Sites like BestFightOdds are a trusted source when it comes to betting lines in MMA. In the case of Ngannou vs Jones, they recently posted the opening betting odds of the bout.

Future Events: Francis Ngannou (-160) vs. Jon Jones (+130)

Going Against the Lines

The line is the first time that Jon has been a betting underdog since 2009. At UFC 94, Jones was an underdog against Stephen Bonner with a line of Jones (+155) and Bonner (-185). Of course, Jones ended up winning the fight against Bonner via unanimous decision.

Will Jones be able to do the same if he faces Ngannou? Let us know in the comments.