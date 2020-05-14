Jon Jones Trusts His “Chin and Abilities” in a Potential Francis Ngannou Fight

“Blessed” Jon Jones isn’t Afraid to Face Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones seems to be bored with the UFC light heavyweight division. As the king of the division since he’s basically entered it, it may be time for Jones to accomplish more within the organization. Recently, Jones teased taking a catchweight fight in preparation for a potential move to the heavyweight division. And, it seems like Jon is ready to take all comers. Many heavyweights tremble at the mere thought of facing a top contender in Francis Ngannou. But, Jones isn’t afraid of Francis and believes that his chin and abilities would hold up if they were to fight.

Jon Jones has basically shredded through multiple generations of light heavyweights, over the measure of a decade. Even though his more recent fights have been closer than some may be anticipated, he has still never been positively defeated in his career.

Fans have been anticipating seeing Jon take on the Heavyweight division for ages now. But, Jones has always vowed that the true test of greatness is to maintain it. However, now it’s looking like Jon is considering making the jump.

Jon Jones Speaks on Francis Ngannou

Mixed martial arts enthusiasts took to social media to inquire about Jones and the heavyweight division. Of course, the name that stood out the most in the division was Francis Ngannou, who many consider the scariest fighter on the entire roster. However, Jones made it clear that it isn’t afraid of Francis Ngannou at all.

No the truth is you would never agree to fight him. I feel like my talents are blessed by God, I have no reason to doubt my chin or abilities. https://t.co/T6sG9nsj29 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

Moving to Heavyweight

The light heavyweight division seems to be running out of contenders. Everyone that is currently climbing the 205lbs division has already suffered a loss by the hand of Jon.

So, if Jones were to face Ngannou, would fight fans give him a chance? Or, is the heavyweight division just too monstrous?