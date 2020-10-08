Trevin Jones is the latest UFC fighter to be fined and suspended because of marijuana use.

The bantamweight made his UFC debut on two days’ notice when he took on Timur Valiev at UFC Vegas 7 in August. Despite suffering adversity in the first round, Jones was able to come back in the second round and earn the TKO win. His impressive effort also earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

However, that moment will be tarnished now as the Nevada State Athletic Commission declared on Wednesday that his win had been overturned to a no contest following a positive marijuana test.

In addition, he is now suspended for four-and-a-half months as well as fined $1,800. He will also have to pay a prosecution fee of $145.36 to be relicensed in Las Vegas.

Jones: Only Thing I Smoked Was My Opponent

Jones would take to Instagram to react to the news and didn’t seem to be too bothered, especially as he was able to keep his $50,000 performance bonus.

“The only thing I smoked was my opponent!! Thank you @ufc for investing in me. I’ll see you guys out there in January. 🔥”

“2 days notice 💰 Bag still secured”

That said, Jones joins the likes of Jamahal Hill, Tim Elliott and Luis Pena to have been fined and suspended this past month for positive marijuana tests.

Although the threshold for marijuana metabolites in Nevada has been increased to 150 ng/ml in recent years, calls to further ease it or remove it as a banned substance will only increase now, especially as marijuana is a legal drug in the state.