Jon Jones Mocks Corey Anderson Following KO Loss To Jan Blachowicz

Jones: Anderson Tasted Humble Pie

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones had the last laugh over Corey Anderson.

Anderson suffered a first-round knockout defeat to Jan Blachowicz in the UFC Rio Rancho headliner last night. Many felt if he had won that fight, he would have been next in line to challenge Jones.

Leading up to the fight, “Overtime” also spoke of how he saw holes in Jones’ game and that he was happy the latter defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 so he could be the one to defeat him.

“I knew he was beatable,” Anderson said. “I was the one that always said, ‘I know I can beat Jon, I know ways to beat him.’ I see the holes, I see what you got to do to beat him, and Dom went out there and did pretty much a lot of it. He went out there and did another blueprint of things that I had already seen, but I see so much more.”

Jones certainly caught wind of those comments as he reposted them on Twitter following Anderson’s defeat to Blachowicz.

Speaking to reporters after the event, “Bones” added how he felt Anderson looked past Blachowicz and tasted humble pie as a result.

“Corey seemed slow tonight,” Jones said. “It seemed like something wasn’t clicking in there. He seemed slower and more hesitant on his takedowns. “Honestly, I think he was more worried about fighting me than fighting Jan Blachowicz, and he learned a valuable lesson on what happens when you look past opponents. And I think Corey Anderson tasted humble pie tonight.”

It’s back to the drawing board for Anderson who will have to wait a bit longer for his first UFC title shot.