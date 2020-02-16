Jon Jones Open To Dominick Reyes Rematch But Says Jan Blachowicz ‘Very Deserving’

Jones: Blachowicz Has Been Looking Great

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones doesn’t mind who he faces next.

Jan Blachowicz staked a claim for the next title shot following his impressive first-round knockout of Corey Anderson at UFC Rio Rancho last night. He proceeded to call out Jones afterwards with the latter being receptive to a matchup.

Anderson, meanwhile, saw his four-fight winning streak come to an end and given his recent trash talk, Jones feels he tasted some humble pie on the night.

“It was an awesome fight,” Jones told reporters. “I thought Jan Blachowicz did a hell of a job, his boxing looked great. Corey seemed slow tonight. It seemed like something wasn’t clicking in there. He seemed slower and more hesitant on his takedowns. Honestly, I think he was more worried about fighting me than fighting Jan Blachowicz, and he learned a valuable lesson on what happens when you look past opponents. And I think Corey Anderson tasted humble pie tonight.”

As for Blachowicz, the win took him to seven victories in his last eight outings as well as two big knockouts in his last three. As a result, Jones feels he is very deserving of getting the next crack at the title.

“Jan has been looking great,” Jones said. “The way he knocked out Luke Rockhold, the way he just knocked out Corey Anderson. I mean, both of those guys are known to not be able to take a punch, but he’s pulling the trigger, and he’s landing those big shots. So I think he’s very deserving.”

However, there have also been calls for Jones to have a rematch with Dominick Reyes he just about edged in last week’s UFC 247 headliner. It’s not something “Bones” is ruling out, but he wouldn’t mind if a sequel didn’t happen next either as he still feels he won the fight.

“It’s something I definitely consider,” he added of a Reyes rematch. “I think, in order for a Dominick Reyes rematch to happen, it’s going to take just a few meetings with the UFC to make that happen. But if we don’t rematch, I’m fine with that, too. I think I won the fight, definitely won round 3, 4, 5. And you know, a lot of people are giving the referee [judge Joe Soliz] a lot of slack saying I won 2, 3, 4, 5. I can see how he can give me 2, 3, 4, 5, but 3, 4, 5, I stand by.”

Who do you think Jones should face next?