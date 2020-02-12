Corey Anderson Says He’ll Be The One To Dethrone ‘Beatable’ Jon Jones

Anderson: Jones Looked Human

Light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson took a lot away from UFC 247 this past weekend.

Jon Jones defended his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes after he earned the unanimous decision verdict following a back-and-forth war. Many observers felt it was a controversial decision as Reyes seemingly did enough to win the first three rounds.

However, Jones had a strong showing in the latter half of the fight to ultimately grab the victory. Anderson, for one, believes the fight could have gone either way, but what really shocked him was how well Reyes performed.

“What shocked me was how well Dominick performed,” Anderson told TMZ. “I didn’t think he was that well-rounded. When it got to the later rounds, I thought he would break under pressure. But I was definitely shocked at how well he handled the moment. He went out there, like he said in his post-fight, he made him [Jones] look human.”

Anderson has been calling for a title shot against Jones for a while. He fights this weekend in the main event of UFC Rio Rancho as he takes on fellow contender Jan Blachowicz in a rematch.

Win that, and “Overdrive” will not only be on a five-fight winning streak, but will more than likely be next in line for a title shot provided Reyes doesn’t get an immediate rematch.

And more than anything, he’s glad Jones won this past weekend because he can be the one to dethrone him now — especially after seeing how he performed against Reyes.

“I knew he was beatable,” Anderson added of Jones. “I was the one that always said, ‘I know I can beat Jon, I know ways to beat him.’ I see the holes, I see what you got to do to beat him, and Dom went out there and did pretty much a lot of it. He went out there and did another blueprint of things that I had already seen, but I see so much more. “I got more in my tank, and I got more in my style in the way I fight that Dom doesn’t that I think is going to be a problem for him. But at the end, I’m happy that Jon got the win because I get to be the one to dethrone him. … I got to wait and see what happens this weekend. This is my championship fight. I got to go out there, do what Corey does and put on a dominant show. It’s five rounds, just like it’s a title fight.”

Do you think Anderson should get the next title shot if he defeats Blachowicz?