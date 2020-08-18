Recently, Jon Jones vacated his UFC Light Heavyweight championship. And, he’s already reflecting on his legacy in a way that will even more interest into the ever-changing 205lb division. Jones is already tweeting about the state of the division. Furthermore, he doesn’t believe that anyone will ever be able to break his record of title defenses. Actually, he doesn’t think anyone will be able to defend the title 6 times, and Jones is willing to put up $100k in charity money to back that claim.

Vacating the 205lb Title

News broke of Jones vacating his light heavyweight championship. But, it didn’t take the UFC too long to keep the ball rolling. According to sources revealed to ESPN, the UFC is currently working on Reyes vs Blachowicz. Now that Jon has relinquished, the fight could be for the vacant title. Although, the details and finalization of the match are far from being complete.

Jon Jones on $100k Charity Challange

However, Jones doesn’t think that anyone will be able to come close to his legacy, and he voiced his opinions of the matter via social media in the form of a wager.

“First light heavyweight to win six championships in a row I’ll pay $100,000 to whatever charity of their liking. I’ll be waiting,” wrote Jones.

He then went on to say how he doesn’t believe that anyone would break his record for title defenses. Let alone, make it to the 6 that would win the $100k.

“Was going to challenge a light heavyweight to beat my world championship record but we all know that’s probably not happening in this lifetime.”

Passing the Torch

As he continued, he made it clear that he’s excited to see how the division will play out now that he’s vacated. Challenging everyone in the 205lb division to be great was Jones’ intentions. But, many are wondering if this means that his next fight will be his first in the UFC as a heavyweight.