Jon Jones And Dominick Reyes Have Intense Stare Down At UFC 247 Weigh-Ins

Jon Jones And Dominick Reyes Came face To Face One Last Time In Advance Of There Title Fight.

UFC 247 Pay-Per-View MMA event will take place tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 8, 2020) from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The promotion held the weigh-ins earlier this morning, where all the fighters successfully make weight.

Jon Jones, a light heavyweight champion, will defend his title in the main headliner of UFC 247 against Dominick Reyes. Both came one last time face to face before stepping inside the Octagon tomorrow night.

Moreover, Valentina Shevchenko, who’ll also put her 125-pound title on the line when she clashed against Katlyn Chookagian face off at weigh-in ceremonial. Heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi also squared off.

Check out below face-off videos:

Jones vs Reyes:

Shevchenko vs. Chookagian:

Who leaves the flyweight queen!? 👑 🏆 @BulletValentina puts her crown on the line vs @BlondeFighter!

Lewis vs. Latifi:

Over to the PPV! 👏 Houston, stand up – @TheBeast_UFC is home tomorrow night.

Who you got for tomorrow?