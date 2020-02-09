Pros React to Jon Jones defeating Dominick Reyes via Unanimous Decision

Jon Jones Retains Light Heavyweight Belt; Pro’s React

UFC 247 PPV MMA event went down last night (Sat, Feb 8, 2019) from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is still a champion.

Back in 2013 Alexander Gustafsson gave Jones the toughest time in a title fight and today Jones survived the on slaught from Dominick Reyes en route to decision win after five rounds of war.

One of Jon “Bones” Jones biggest rivals Daniel Cormier gave his opinion after the decision was made, along with many other UFC fighters.

Not robbery. Close fight, could have gone either way. 3-1 or 2-2 going into 5th. I thought 3-2 Reyes but the fight was so close it could have gone either way. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 9, 2020

Surprised, but it was close so u cant be mad. 49 46 a bit wild but great fight — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) February 9, 2020

MOTHER FUCKING ROBBERY DOM WON THAT FIGHT — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) February 9, 2020

49-46 wtf was that person watching. My gawd! #UFC247 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) February 9, 2020

I don't agree with the scoring. But I knew I could've went either way.#UFC247 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) February 9, 2020

Not sure about the score cards . They awarded pressure tonight . What scores more PRESSURE or point strikes ? There’s is no concrete answer . We need a standard judging system! #UFC247 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 9, 2020

OMG! What a wonderful performance for Reyes?! 👀 #UFC247 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 9, 2020

The decisions tonight were all wrong . They need vet fighters to become judges for our sport — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) February 9, 2020

Helluva fight from @DomReyes and one day he’ll be a GREAT @ufc champion. Congrats @JonnyBones, the GOAT on his record setting performance. Huge respect to you both. Great night of fights!

👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾 #UFC247 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 9, 2020

