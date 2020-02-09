Pros React to Jon Jones defeating Dominick Reyes via Unanimous Decision

Jon Jones Retains Light Heavyweight Belt; Pro’s React

UFC 247 PPV MMA event went down last night (Sat, Feb 8, 2019) from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is still a champion.

Back in 2013 Alexander Gustafsson gave Jones the toughest time in a title fight and today Jones survived the on slaught from Dominick Reyes en route to decision win after five rounds of war.

One of Jon “Bones” Jones biggest rivals Daniel Cormier gave his opinion after the decision was made, along with many other UFC fighters.

What are your thoughts on Jones decision win?

