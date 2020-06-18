It is no secret that Jackass star and podcaster Steve-O is a big fan of MMA and the UFC. However he almost bit off more than he can chew when a visit to Jackson-Wink MMA left him grappling with Jon Jones and Holly Holm.

Steve-O has been involved in MMA for many years, whether it is coming to events or having Dana White on his podcast. Although he admits that his knowledge on the sport is far from compete, he is always a respectful student of the game, willing to learn more. This is a trait that has endeared him to most fans, where other personalities will get bashed for being something of an outsider.

Steve-O vs Jon Jones

In an effort to learn more about the sport, Steve-O found himself in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the famous Jackson-Wink MMA. Here he decided to have some playful grappling sessions with a few fighters. One such opponent is Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, and as this video shows, it went exactly as you might expect it to.

You can see both Steve-O and Jon Jones smiling as they dance around. Jon feints a knee, which gets a big nervous laugh out of Steve-O, before taking him down with ease. Then of course both men laugh as Jon let’s Steve-O up.

Steve-O vs Holly Holm

Jon Jones was not the only fighter to teach Steve-O a fun lesson. Another video shows that former Bantamweight champ Holly Holm decided to have some fun with the Jackass star too. Only she did not stop at just getting a takedown.

The first clip sees Holm snap Steve-O down with a front headlock, before moving into side control and elbowing the mat to remind him house close he is to death in that instance. Although he would bow graciously after the fact, this did not stop him from trying to go again. Except this time, Holly scored another effortless takedown, and transitioned right into the crucifix so blast more elbows into the mat.

Obviously this is all in fun, as Steve-O, Jon Jones, Holly Holm, and everyone else in the gym is laughing hysterically. It is an entertaining sight to see, and serves as a reminder of just how useless a regular person is against a UFC fighter.