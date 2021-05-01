Jon Jones Calls Out Francis Ngannou: “I’m Going To Break You”, Ngannou Fires Back

The UFC’s heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, and the former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones have been going back and forth with a series of heated Twitter disputes.

Ngannou vs Jones was the fight many fans were calling for following ‘The Predators’ brutal knockout of the former HW champ Stipe Miocic. However, as of late it appears that Ngannou’s next opponent may well be Derrick Lewis.

This has not stopped Ngannou and Jones from trading blows on social media, however. Jones recently posted:

“Motivate me more @francis_ngannou.”

To which Ngannou replied:

“I shouldn’t have to motivate you Jonny…if it’s not in you already you’ve already lost. I know my motivation.”

This prompted multiple Twitter posts from Jones, who declared that he would ‘break’ Ngannou. He stated the following:

“Oh you know what’s inside of me @francis_ngannou you’ve never seen me quit.” “Pray you knock me out because if you don’t I’m going to break you, and that’s a promise @francis_ngannou.”

Francis Ngannou fires back:

You’re a decision fighter @JonnyBones and you’ve barely won a fight lately. But you’re going to break me out

You're a decision fighter @JonnyBones and you've barely won a fight lately.

The anticipation for this superstar matchup is only growing. It remains to be seen whether the links with Derrick Lewis are merely a bargaining tool to entice Jon Jones to accept a pay cut. The UFC revealed that Jones reportedly asked for $30 million to fight Ngannou, though Jones has since disputed this statement.