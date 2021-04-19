Dana White: Francis Ngannou Likely To Defend Title Against Derrick Lewis

It looks like Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones won’t be happening.

Ngannou became the new heavyweight champion following his impressive second-round knockout win over Stipe Miocic in the UFC 260 headliner last month.

Many immediately looked ahead to a potential fight with Jones only for the latter to become embroiled in another pay dispute with the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Some believe Jones is angling to earn what he feels he is worth, especially for a mega fight against arguably the scariest fighter in the sport. Others, however, like UFC president Dana White, believe him asking for more money is a way of avoiding fighting Ngannou.

Whatever the case might be, it looks like the UFC isn’t budging on Jones’ demands as Derrick Lewis looks to be next in line for a title shot.

That’s according to Yahoo’s Kevin Iole.

“In my interview with @danawhite earlier, he said almost certainly that @francis_ngannou’s first title defense will be against @Thebeast_ufc Look for the interview later today on @YahooSports”

Lewis Deserving But Jones Fight Needed To Happen

There’s no doubt that Lewis is deserving of a title shot.

After all, “The Black Beast” is on a four-fight winning streak and is coming off an emphatic knockout win over Curtis Blaydes.

However, the fight to make was Ngannou vs. Jones and there was no better time to strike than now. Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll have to wait for the time being.