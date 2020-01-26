(Photos) Jon Jones Looking Big Ahead Of UFC 247

Jones Getting Ready For Next Title Defense

Jon Jones is set to defend his UFC light heavyweight title again next month — and he is certainly looking jacked a couple of weeks out.

Jones faces Dominick Reyes in the UFC 247 headliner on February 8 in Houston, Texas. In Reyes, he will face his toughest task in recent memory.

“The Devastator” is not only undefeated in his professional career and coming off an impressive first-round knockout of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, but also has the power, size and length to challenge Jones.

UFC president Dana White also agrees that this will be a tough fight for Jones.

“Dominick Reyes is a bad boy. And young, hungry, this is going to be a very interesting fight for Jon Jones. Dominick Reyes isn’t this big-name guy that you know, but if you know fighting, Dominick Reyes is the real deal. And a very tough challenge for Jones. If he gets through this fight and wins again, Jones is a freak of nature.”

Jones certainly seems to be taking him seriously, as he recently posted images of himself during fight camp where his physique is notably bigger.

“I declare victory.”

Jones vs. Reyes is not the only title fight on the card.

UFC 247 will also play host to another championship bout as Valentina Shevchenko defends her women’s flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian.