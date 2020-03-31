“Big” John McCarthy Calls Jon Jones an “Absolute Loser” With Recent Charges

John McCarthy Thinks Jon Jones is an Absolute Loser Outside of the Cage

“Big” John McCarthy is never afraid to share his opinions on what is happening in the world of mixed martial arts. Whether people care to hear it or not, John never backs down from his opinionated stances. When it comes to Jon Jones, McCarthy has always called it as he sees it. With the newest Jon news, McCarthy thinks that Jon is “an absolute loser” and will go to jail for his latest crimes.

McCarthy hasn’t always felt so harsh about Jones. In fact, Big John has stated in the past that he doesn’t believe that Jon ever intentionally took PEDS. Which is one of the biggest clouds that mixed martial arts fans hold above Jon’s head. However, when it comes to his latest crime, Big John is showing no mercy.

Jon Jones recently was arrested in Albuquerque early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. The charges he faced were aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), as well as negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and no proof of insurance.

McCarthy Speaks on Jon Jones

Big John made an appearance on the “Weighing In” podcast. During his time on the show, he spoke about the current charges that Jon Jones is facing.

“Oh, he’s (Jon) going to go (to jail). On this, guaranteed he’s going to have time that he’s sitting in a cell,” said John. “When you do the fight game, you show how good you are. You are the yin and yang when it comes to your life and your fight ability. You are a world champion inside the cage. Outside the cage, you’re an absolute loser.”

Heavy Consequences

John continued by saying that the UFC should not only strip Jon Jones of his UFC Light Heavyweight title, but they should also cut ties with him. Furthermore, he stated that if Jon became a free agent, he would advise Bellator to stay out of the Jon Jones business as well.

McCarthy clearly wants Jon Jones to learn his lesson. Unfortunately for him, he doesn’t have the power to stop Jon from continuing his prestigious career.