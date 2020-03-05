John McCarthy Says Dana White ‘Should Be Kissing My A–‘ For Helping The UFC

Big John McCarthy Wants Credit For Helping Build The UFC

John McCarthy may not be seen on UFC broadcasts anymore. However he feels he deserves some credit for the success of the organization.

Big John McCarthy may be known to MMA fans nowadays as a commentator for Bellator, and a podcaster. However, there was once a time where he was much more than that. Not only was he one of the original UFC referees, but he also had a pivotal role in getting MMA sanctioned in the United States.

McCarthy had a huge hand in creating the unified rules of the sport. Moreover, he went to commissions to help vouch for MMA’s legitimacy. It can be argued that he was just as important in getting the sport to the place that it is today, as Dana White was.

This is actually something John McCarthy believes pretty strongly. In fact, he said as much in a recent episode of his Weighing In podcast. Here, he explained that he should be getting more credit from Dana White, for doing the things he did to help the sport. Although he took a far more fiery tone regarding it.

“Truthfully, Dana White should be kissing my ass in some ways. Because if it wasn’t for some of the things that I did, there wouldn’t have been a sport.”

Although John McCarthy has since stepped away from refereeing, he is still an important part of the history of MMA. He certainly has a point about his place in helping to keep the sport around. Regardless, Dana White is certainly not one for kissing up to anyone.