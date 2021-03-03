Joe Rogan Set To Be Part Of Three Man Commentary Booth At UFC 259

The iconic Joe Rogan will once again be a member of the UFC’s PPV commentary booth. UFC 259 looks set to be one of the most talent-filled cards of 2021. Three title fights, as well as former champions and upcoming prospects, litter the card from top to bottom. And to guide fans through the all-star night of fights, will be the man who’s voice has become synonymous with the UFC.

Rogan, DC, Anik

According to MMA Junkie, Rogan is set to be joined by an equally prestigious company. Former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier will be alongside Rogan, offering his first-hand knowledge of the sport. Jon Anik also joins Rogan in the booth, one of the most established commentators in the modern era of MMA.

At the analytic desk, Michael Eaves will be joined by ‘The Irish Dragon’ Paul Felder, as well as the ever outspoken Chael Sonnen. Megan Olivi will take on the role of ‘roving reporter’ giving exclusive pre and post-fight interviews with the star-studded line up of martial artists. Bruce Buffer will of course serve in his legendary role of the voice of the octagon.

The card is headlined by a fight between two champions, as 185lb champ Israel Adesanya moves up to face the king of the light heavyweights, Jan Blachowicz. The greatest female MMA fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes also features, defending her featherweight belt against Australia’s finest, Megan Anderson. The first title fight of the night will be between brutal Russian kickboxing bantamweight champion Petr Yan, as he takes on the ‘Funkmaster’ himself, Aljamain Sterling.

Fights between Khabib’s protegee Islam Makhachev vs 155lb standout Drew Dober, as well as light heavyweight contenders Thiago Santos and Alexander Rakic, finish off what is an absolute treat of a main card for fight fans.