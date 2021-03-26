Joe Rogan Faces More Accusations of Transphobia in Latest Podcast Episode

UFC commentator, podcaster, and comedian Joe Rogan is no stranger to allegations of transphobia. On a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan kept the allegations alive with criticism of the transgender community.

Rogan Speaks on Transgender Community

Rogan interviewed fellow comedian Jim Breuer on his podcast entitled “The Joe Rogan Experience.” During the episode, Rogan and Breuer discussed the motivates that an individual may have when deciding to change genders.

“There are people who really have these thoughts,” Rogan said. “The problem is it becomes a protected subject and then you get praised for transferring your gender—for changing your gender. And then it gets exciting for people to talk about, and then you get chastised for even discussing it in any weird way.” “And then people who were marginalized for being—like, generally dumb people, if they transfer over and become another gender, then they get praised,” Rogan added. “There are a lot of people who are idiots, but then they become trans, and now all of a sudden we think they’re amazing.”

Rogan on Fallon Fox

Of course, social media didn’t take too well to Rogan’s comments. Especially as a repeat offender to this kind of rhetoric.

Previously, Rogan made comments on Fallon Fox. Initially, Fallon Fox came out as transgender back in 2013 in an interview with Zeigler. During that time, Fox received backlash from not only the MMA community but the entire sporting world. Even now, fans are split down the middle in regards to Fox. Moreover, who she should have to face during sport.

“She used to be a man but now she has had, she’s a transgender which is (the) official term that means you’ve gone through it, right? And she wants to be able to fight women in MMA. I say no f***ing way. I say if you had a dick at one point in time, you also have all the bone structure that comes with having a dick. You have bigger hands, you have bigger shoulder joints. You’re a f***ing man. That’s a man, OK? I don’t care if you don’t have a dick anymore,” said Rogan about Fox in the past.

How do fans feel about Rogan and his transphobia within the community?