Joe Rogan Details Tips For An Intense Home Workout

Joe Rogan Shares Home Workout Tips

Joe Rogan may be lucky enough to have a home gym setup that he can use during these tough times. However he still has plenty of ideas for how you can take your home workout up a notch.

Rogan is something of a fitness nut, constantly having experts on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. In fact, it was on a recent episode of said podcast, where the subject of training came up. Joe was asked by Greg Fitzsimmons what he is doing differently for his training during this difficult time.

Admittedly, Joe Rogan is lucky enough to not have been too inconvenienced by these changes. Regardless, he knows some great advice to help those are being affected by these issues. Best of all, the workouts he suggests only need a pull-up bar, a 35lb kettlebell, and your bodyweight.

“One kettlebell, one chinup bar, you replaced your gym. Every day you can get a f—ing ferocious workout in a abunch of different ways.”

These are the workouts Rogan suggests:

Chin ups

Different push-up variations (Hindu, Diamond, Traditional, etc.)

Wall presses

Lunges

Bodyweight Squats

Shadow boxing with light weights

For all of these workouts, Rogan says you can do several reps. Furthermore, he suggests checking YouTube and Instagram to get more workout advice and plans. As he explains, there is countless amounts of information available on the web.

“There’s a ton of YouTube videos that will give you an amazing workout with just one kettlebell!”

All things considered, this is some great advice from Joe Rogan. The most important thing is to remember to stay busy and active during this global health crisis.