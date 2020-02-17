Joe Rogan Reveals Surprising Side Effect Of Carnivore Diet

Rogan: Carnivore Diet Affects You Mentally

UFC commentator Joe Rogan saw some big changes to his body when he went through a carnivore diet.

After receiving flak for his bloated physique, Rogan decided to eat nothing but eggs and meat for the month of January. As a result, he lost 12 pounds and gained tons of energy as he displayed his body transformation earlier this month.

“I did the carnivore diet for all of January,” Rogan said. “I lost 12 pounds, gained a ton of energy. My energy levels were completely flat the whole month. No ups and downs from crashing after eating. I had a belly and a lot of people made fun of me, fat shamed me. I lost all my fat. Lost all the belly, lost my love handles. “I don’t know if I’m going to keep eating like this but it was tremendously beneficial. … I went into this thing thinking this carnivore diet was wacky. But this is as good as I’ve felt for a long time and this is just one month.”

Although he did initially suffer from ‘explosive diarrhoea’ for two weeks, he claimed his body eventually adjusted to the diet. However, there was one other side effect as a result of the all-meat diet — it made Rogan more aggressive.

“I definitely think it changes the mind because this all-meat diet that I’ve been on, that changes your mind the other way. It makes you more aggressive,” Rogan said in a recent episode of his podcast with former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans. “Too much, though. I have to work out extra to keep the demons at bay. If your body thinks, ‘okay, I have to eat animals all the time because all this motherf*cker eats is animals,’ your body is going to take on the characteristics of something that is a predator. “Obviously this is some bullsh*t bro psychology because I’m a moron but I would say your body is going to think ‘I’m more aggressive, I got to chase sh*t down and kill it.’ You have to be more predatory but your body has to think that way.”

Like Rogan said, he’s just speculating at this point. But it is an interesting side effect to consider for anyone who may want to follow suit.