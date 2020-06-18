UFC Commentator Joe Rogan still delivers the same content even though his platform has moved to Spotify. For anyone that follows the Joe Rogan Experience, they know that Joe is willing to speak to people from all walks of life. Whether athletes, fellow comedians or motivational speakers, Rogan invites it all. Especially politicians. And with the current state of the world lacking true leadership in the opinion of Rogan, he once more suggests that Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson should run for President.

Rogan and Jocko Willink Talk About The Rock for President

The sentiment wasn’t the first time that The Rock was mentioned as a potential Presidential candidate. In fact, the topic occurs frequently depending on whoever the guest is. In this particular episode, Rogan was joined by Jocko Willink, who is a former American NAVY seal. During the conversation, both men spoke about the current political climate of the United States and the current social issues facing the entire world.

“Well, I’m going back to DJ. Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson,” said Jocko when speaking of potential presidential candidates. “Yes!,” said an excited Rogan. “That’s what I’m saying. (He should run as an) Independent. Dwyane and Jocko, 2020.”

The Legitimacy of the Claims

In a previous episode, Rogan explained why he believes The Rock would be a good option.

“Once the sh** goes sideways, that’s when you need a really good leader,” Rogan said. “You really do. You need someone who is honest when all the bullshit goes away. Everyone’s worried about an invisible monster that wants to kill your grandma, that wants to sneak into her lungs and shut them down. When people are worried about that kind of sh*t, you really want someone who has their character in order. This is one of the things we should really take deeply into consideration when we talk about someone being a President.”

The more that Rogan brings up The Rock, the more it seems that he is serious about voting for him. If Rock would run for President as an Independent, would fans of the sport vote for him?