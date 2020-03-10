Joanna Jedrzejczyk Coach: Zhang Fight Was ‘So Damn Close,’ Deserves Immediate Rematch

Mike Brown Wants Weili Zhang vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2

Joanna Jedrzejczyk lost a close decision to Weili Zhang at UFC 248. Not only does her coach, Mike Brown, disagree with the decision, but he wants to see the two ladies run it back.

Jedrzejczyk went toe to toe with Zhang for five rounds of incredible violence. Despite the gnarly hematoma that spread across Joanna’s entire forehead, she never backed down. It instantly became arguably the greatest fight in women’s MMA history.

The fight was an incredibly close call, with Joanna Jedrzejczyk even winning on one of the judge’s scorecards. Someone else who felt she should have been victorious, was her head coach Mike Brown. Speaking in a recent interview, he explained that he not only thought the fight was close, but that Joanna should have won.

“When it came down, I wasn’t sure, but I thought we had a real good shot at it. “This was your normal fight, and it was so damn close. It’s literally one punch could have changed the outcome. One right hand that snapped the head back with 20 seconds to go would be winning or losing this fight. The rounds were so close, and all it takes is one punch to change those judges’ minds.”

Not only that, but Brown thinks Joanna deserves an immediate rematch.

“I think you have to [do the rematch],” Brown said. “I think that’s all there is. I think the only thing Joanna’s in this sport for is to be champion, and if it’s not for that, it’s not worth it. For her, she’s so disciplined, the weight cut is very difficult, [and] she puts herself through hell. Most athletes wouldn’t get through the weight cut. She really is as mentally tough as anyone I’ve ever seen. It’s really impressive. “So of course if that was an option, that would be a good one. They both need some time to heal up and rest their bodies, but I don’t think anything else would make any sense.”

