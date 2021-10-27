Javid Basharat Gets Revenge On Fighter Who Called Him A ‘Terrorist,’ Dana White Reacts

Dana White has often said when fighters seemingly cross the line during trash talking, that this is what happens in combat sports. This was the same attitude he held regarding the Contender Series bout between Javid Basharat and Oron Kahlon.

Heading into this bantamweight match between two undefeated fighters, the Israeli Kahlon missed weight by 3lb. Then when the Afghan, Basharat, commented on this during their faceoff, things got heated with Oron calling Javid a terrorist.

On the bright side, while this was utterly disgusting behavior, Javid was able to secure his revenge. After dominating the fight throughout, he was able to secure a late, third round submission, earning a UFC contract.

Closing out the dominate performance with a 3️⃣rd round submission 💪 [ @JavidBasharat | #DWCS | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/TMixrdYZN5 — UFC (@ufc) October 27, 2021

Dana White Reacts To Javid Basharat

Given the way things were between Javid Basharat and Oron Kahlon ahead of their fight, fans were anxious to hear what Dana White had to say. Unsurprisingly, his response at the post fight press conference was to be expected.

As usually, the UFC President says that in combat sports, some ugly things get said at times, but Javid got justice by getting the submission. He then explained that the UFC is the one place where you do not have to worry about being politically correct.

“Are we gonna do anything? It got done tonight, you know what I mean? That’s’s the beautiful thing about this sport, I say it all the time, this is not a nice sport. This is a very rough sport. We say a lot of mean things to each other, and justice gets served at the end of the day,” White said. “You can add that to the pile of some pretty nasty things that have been said in this sport, and not just this sport. Boxing, I’m sure Muay Thai, kickboxing, you name it, mean things are said. In this insanely politically correct world we’re living in, this is one place that is not.”

This is the stance that Dana White has taken on everything in the UFC, feeling that there is no such thing as going too far. While it is unfortunate to hear, it is not surprising to see this same attitude applied to Javid Basharat vs Oron Kahlon.