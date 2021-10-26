Oron Kahlon Misses Weight, Calls Opponent A ‘Terrorist’ Ahead Of Contender Series Fight

Dana White is often quoted as saying that people make ugly comments in the world of cage fighting. However things were taken to a different level with Oron Kahlon, ahead of his Contender Series fight with Javid Basharat.

Kahlon is a 36 year old Israeli bantamweight with an undefeated record of 16-0. He is set to take on 26 year old Afghani fighter Javid Basharat, who is also undefeated at 10-0, on this week’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series.

However this bout, which was originally expected to take place at bantamweight, will actually be going down at a catchweight. This came as a result of Oron missing weight by 3lb, coming in at 139lb, but this was not the only drama surrounding this fight.

Oron Kahlon Calls Javid Basrahat A Terrorist

When Oron Kahlon and Javid Basrahat came face to face after weigh-ins on Monday, ahead of their bout on Tuesday night, things were heated to say the least. It started with Javid, who was understandably frustrated that his opponent missed weight, even though he was getting 20% of Oron’s purse.

However it was when Javid started talking about this weight miss that things got ugly. The two started trading words, and when they were being sent on their way by Sean Shelby, Oron called Javid a terrorist.

“This p*ssy wanted a way out by missing weight by three pounds,” Basharat wrote in a now deleted Instagram post (h/t MMAFighting). “I told him I’m gonna still whoop his arse, he then called me a terrorist. [He] wanted a reaction again he wanted a way out. Unlucky for him I ain’t going nowhere! I’m waiting to see him tomorrow.”

There is obviously some real tension between Oron Kahlon and Javid Basharat ahead of their Contender Series showdown. That being said, with the weight miss and the slurs being thrown around, it is hard to imagine that the Israeli will leave this fight with a UFC contract.